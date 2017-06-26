BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

COLUMN-OPEC should let oil prices rebalance the market: Kemp
LONDON, June 28 The 1980s film “WarGames” contains an important lesson for OPEC and shale producers about the futility of trying to manage the oil market.
June 26 Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.36 billion as of June 23, 2017
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICs in a cashable position $143 million as of June 23 versus $141 million as of June 22
* Home Capital Group Inc - home trust high interest savings account (HISA) deposit balances stood at approximately $112 million as of June 23, 2017
* Home Capital Group Inc says continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity
* Home Capital Group Inc - total GIC deposits, including oaken and broker GICs, stood at approximately $12.07 billion as of June 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 28 Sterling surged to a three-week high and Britain's main FTSE 100 stock index fell on Wednesday, after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the Bank was likely to need to raise interest rates and would debate this "in the coming months".
June 28 Seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is being bought by Germany's Bayer AG , reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as record U.S. and Brazilian soybean plantings lifted seed sales.