1 天前
BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
专访：保时捷考虑弃用柴油引擎 推出电动车--执行长
2017年7月17日 / 晚上9点20分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 17 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc

* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍"company's liquidity position is stable"

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $2.57 billion as of July 14, 2017​

* Home Capital Group Inc - Home Trust high interest savings account (HISA) deposit balances stood at approximately $104 million as of July 14, 2017​

* Home Capital - ‍total GIC deposits, including Oaken & Broker GICS, stood at about $12.27 billion & Oaken savings accounts at about $165 million​ as of July 14

* Home Capital Group Inc - ‍cash received from completion of sale of commercial mortgage assets & recent previous deals has added to liquidity position​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

