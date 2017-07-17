BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

1 分钟阅读
July 17 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - "company's liquidity position is stable"
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity stood at approximately $2.57 billion as of July 14, 2017
* Home Capital Group Inc - Home Trust high interest savings account (HISA) deposit balances stood at approximately $104 million as of July 14, 2017
* Home Capital - total GIC deposits, including Oaken & Broker GICS, stood at about $12.27 billion & Oaken savings accounts at about $165 million as of July 14
* Home Capital Group Inc - cash received from completion of sale of commercial mortgage assets & recent previous deals has added to liquidity position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: