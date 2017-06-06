BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

June 6 Home Capital Group Inc :
* Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home Capital Group Inc - GICS in a cashable position $142
million as of June 5 versus $144 million as of June 2
* Home Capital Group Inc - Aggregate available liquidity
and credit capacity stood at approximately $1.09 billion as of
June 5, 2017
* Home Capital Group Inc - Home Trust High Interest Savings
Account (HISA) deposit balances stood at approximately $107
million as of June 5, 2017
* Home Capital Group Inc - Continues to maintain sufficient
aggregate liquidity
