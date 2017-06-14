BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits

UPDATE 9-Police consider manslaughter charges over London blaze as thousands evacuated
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 14 Home Capital Group Inc
* HISA deposit balances $104.4 million as of june 13 versus $104.6 million as of june 12
* Continues to maintain sufficient aggregate liquidity and credit capacity
* Home capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of june 13 versus $1.12 billion as of june 12
* Total guaranteed investment certificate deposits $12,051.2 million as of june 13 versus $12,052.5 million as of june 12
* GICS in a cashable position $137 million as of june 13 versus $141 million as of june 12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates number of people affected, adds political reaction)
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.