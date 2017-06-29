FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on OSC and class action settlements
2017年6月29日 / 凌晨12点56分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on OSC and class action settlements

1 分钟阅读

June 28 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc:

* Home Capital provides update on osc and class action settlements

* Home Capital - Ontario Superior Court Of Justice issued an order certifying an action as against company and certain of its former officers as class action

* Home Capital-‍class consists of all persons & entities wherever they may reside who acquired shares of co from Nov 5, 2014 through to and including July 10, 2015​

* Home Capital - ‍settlement is part of global settlement to resolve action and related enforcement proceeding by staff of Ontario Securities Commission​

* Home Capital - ‍hearing to approve osc settlement is scheduled for Aug 9 and hearing to approve class action settlement is scheduled for August 21 ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

