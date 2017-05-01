BRIEF-Home Capital reports initial draw down on $2 bln credit line

May 1 Home Capital Group Inc
* Home Capital reports initial draw down on $2 billion
credit line
* Home Capital Group Inc - subsidiary, HOME TRUST, expects
to receive an initial draw today of $1 billion from its $2
billion credit line
* Home Capital Group Inc - balance of HISA deposits is
expected to be approximately $391 million on Monday, May 1 after
settlements of Friday's transactions
* Home Capital Group Inc - terms of agreement leave company
unable to meet previously announced financial targets
* Home Capital Group Inc - terms of agreement will have a
material impact on earnings
