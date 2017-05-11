BRIEF-Home Capital says financial statements for Q1 prepared on going concern basis

BRIEF-Clovis Oncology announces upsizing and pricing of public offering
* Clovis Oncology announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of common stock
May 11 Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital provides business update and reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$1.02
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.90
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Search for a new Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer are underway
* Total available liquidity and credit capacity of approximately $1.61 billion as of may 9, 2017
* Qtrly net interest income $125.857 million versus $120.620 million
* Interim consolidated financial statements for Q1 ended march 31, 2017 were prepared on a going concern basis
* "management's focus is on finding more sources of funding in near term so we can be more active serving our customers"
* Material uncertainty exists regarding company's future funding capabilities
* Home Capital Group- material uncertainty as result of reputational concerns that may cast significant doubt upon ability to continue as going concern
* Subsequent to end of quarter, company suspended its dividend to help prudently manage its liquidity position
* Home Capital Group - non-binding agreement with third party to buy funded mortgages or accept mortgage commitments ,renewals up to a total of $1.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 20 Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Tuesday tapped a former credit card and prepaid-card executive to lead the U.S. government's $1.4 trillion student loan program, replacing the chief operating officer who resigned last month.
June 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.