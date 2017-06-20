BRIEF-Home Capital to sell commercial mortgage portfolio valued at C$1.2 bln

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Home Capital Group Inc:
* Home Capital announces agreement with kingsett capital to sell commercial mortgage assets valued at approximately C$1.2 billion
* Home Capital Group Inc - proceeds expected to enhance liquidity and reduce amount drawn under company's C$2 billion credit facility
* Home Capital Group Inc - initial gross proceeds to company will be 97 pct of outstanding principal value of mortgages
* Home Capital - under terms of agreement, Kingsett will purchase portfolio for 99.61 pct of outstanding principal value, less a share of future credit losses
* Home Capital Group Inc - expects to record a loss on transaction of approximately $15 million, before income taxes
* Home Capital Group - net cash proceeds to company in q3 of 2017 are expected to be approximately $1.16 billion
* Home Capital Group - transaction helps stabilize home capital's liquidity position
* Home Capital - proceeds from transaction are expected to have an immediate impact by "enabling us to enhance our liquidity and reduce outstanding debt"
* Home Capital announces agreement with Kingsett Capital to sell commercial mortgage assets valued at approximately $1.2 billion
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.