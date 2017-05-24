版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 20:58 BJT

BRIEF-Home Depot files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering

May 24 Home Depot Inc:

* Files preliminary prospectus supplement related to a 3-part notes offering Source text: (bit.ly/2rTEtvj) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐