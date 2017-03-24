版本:
中国
2017年 3月 24日 星期五

BRIEF-Home Depot says became aware of EPA investigation into co's compliance with lead-safe work practices in Jan

March 23 Home Depot Inc

* Home Depot - in Jan 2017, co became aware of investigation by EPA's criminal investigation division into co’s compliance with lead-safe work practices

* Home Depot says previously responded to civil document requests from several EPA regions; company cooperating with the EPA - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2oaGQIr) Further company coverage:
