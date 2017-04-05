版本:
BRIEF-Homestreet Inc announces appointment of interim CFO

April 5 Homestreet Inc

* Homestreet Inc announces appointment of interim chief financial officer

* Mark Ruh has been appointed by company's board of directors to serve as interim chief financial officer

* Homestreet Inc - Homestreet is conducting a nationwide search to find a permanent chief financial officer

* Homestreet Inc says Ruh's appointment as interim CFO will be effective April 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
