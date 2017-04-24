BRIEF-Homestreet Q1 core earnings per share $0.33

April 24 Homestreet Inc:

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.33

* Qtrly total assets of $6.40 billion grew $157.4 million, or 3 pct, from $6.24 billion at december 31, 2016

* Qtrly loans held for investment of $3.99 billion, grew by $136.7 million, or 4 pct, from $3.85 billion at december 31, 2016

* Homestreet Inc- in Q1 "origination business was also negatively impacted by multi-year low levels of housing inventory in our markets"