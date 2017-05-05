BRIEF-Homestreet says sees Mortgage Loan Lock and Forward Sale Commitments Volume of about $2.3 bln in Q2 2017

May 5 Homestreet Inc
* Currently sees Mortgage Loan Lock and Forward Sale
Commitments Volume of about $2.3 billion, $2.5 billion, $1.9
billion in Q2, Q3, Q4 of 2017 respectively
* In Commercial and Consumer Banking Segment, expect average
quarterly net loan portfolio growth of 4 percent to 6 percent
during 2017
* Projecting mortgage loan held for sale closing volumes of
$2.1 billion, $2.6 billion, $2.2 billion in Q2, Q3, Q4 of 2017,
respectively
* Gain on sale composite margin expected to range between
330 and 340 basis points for second and third quarters of 2017
* Expect consolidated net interest margin to increase to
between 3.40 percent and 3.50 percent by the end of 2017
Source text (bit.ly/2p5bpDZ)
Further company coverage: