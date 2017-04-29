版本:
BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13

April 28 Hometown Bankshares Corp

* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 revenue rose 10 percent to $5.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
