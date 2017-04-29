BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13

BRIEF-A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by Nvidia
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668
April 28 Hometown Bankshares Corp
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 revenue rose 10 percent to $5.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668
* Anadarko Petroleum agreed to settle Western Gas Partners' deferred purchase price obligation for DBJV for $37.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $144 million as of may 22