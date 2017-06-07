版本:
BRIEF-Honda Aircraft Company says HondaJet received its type certificate from Transport Canada

June 7 Honda Aircraft Company:

* HondaJet received its type certificate from Transport Canada on June 1, 2017‍​

* Approval paves way for co to begin deliveries to Canadian registration customers as HondaJet production continues ramping up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
