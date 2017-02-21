版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 02:41 BJT

BRIEF-Honda announces executive changes in its North American operations

Feb 21 American Honda Motor Co Inc:

* Jeff Conrad to assume additional responsibility for Acura division, Core Support division of Automobile Sales & Marketing

* John Mendel, Executive VP of AHM Automobile Sales, to retire; Masayuki Igarashi to become Executive VP, Auto, Auto Operations, Export Sales

* Keita Muramatsu, currently President, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, to become Executive Vice President of Motorcycle Division Source text (bit.ly/2m4ZzYV) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐