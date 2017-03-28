版本:
BRIEF-Honda Manufacturing of Alabama announces investment of $85 mln for multi-phase project

March 27 Honda Manufacturing of Alabama:

* announced an investment of $85 million for multi-phase project in Alabama

* construction for initial phase of the project is expected to be completed in 2018 Source bit.ly/2osMKVa
