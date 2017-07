July 10 (Reuters) - Honey Badger Exploration Inc:

* Honey badger provides update on share consolidation

* TSX venture exchange approved share consolidation of co's shares at a ratio of five pre-consolidation shares to one​

* Consolidation is expected to be effective at open of market on Wednesday, July 12, 2017​