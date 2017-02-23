版本:
BRIEF-Honeywell announces energy management, carbon reduction project with Denmark's largest retailer

Feb 23 Honeywell:

* Honeywell announces energy management, carbon reduction project with Denmark's largest retailer

* Says project to help reduce energy consumption by 20 percent by 2020 and achieve mandated carbon reduction goals

* will work on project with local integrator Energidata

* project is expected to be completed by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
