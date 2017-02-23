BRIEF-Honeywell announces energy management, carbon reduction project with Denmark's largest retailer

BRIEF-Bank of the Ozarks says offering 6.60 mln common shares
* Bank of the ozarks, inc. Announces public offering of common stock
Feb 23 Honeywell:
* Honeywell announces energy management, carbon reduction project with Denmark's largest retailer
* Says project to help reduce energy consumption by 20 percent by 2020 and achieve mandated carbon reduction goals
* will work on project with local integrator Energidata
* project is expected to be completed by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of the ozarks, inc. Announces public offering of common stock
* Pvh corp. Reports 2017 first quarter revenue and eps above guidance and raises full year guidance
* Williams-Sonoma, inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results net revenues grow 1.2% with comparable brand revenue growth of 0.1% pottery barn comparable brand revenue sequentially improves 270bps gaap eps of $0.45, non-gaap eps of $0.51