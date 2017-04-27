版本:
2017年 4月 28日

BRIEF-Honeywell comments on Third Point's investment thesis

April 27 Honeywell International Inc

* Honeywell comments on Third Point's investment thesis

* Honeywell - "Honeywell will continue executing its 2017 plan"

* Honeywell says "intend to take time necessary to ensure a comprehensive, informed and objective review of potential separation of aerospace business" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
