BRIEF-Honeywell comments on Third Point's investment thesis

BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold - receipt of 10.76 mln common shares, 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
April 27 Honeywell International Inc
* Honeywell comments on Third Point's investment thesis
* Honeywell - "Honeywell will continue executing its 2017 plan"
* Honeywell says "intend to take time necessary to ensure a comprehensive, informed and objective review of potential separation of aerospace business" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd - receipt of 10.76 million common shares and 205,792 warrants of Mason Resources Corp
* Kirkland lake gold ltd - Fosterville mine is projected to produce between 70,000 and 80,000 ounces of gold during Q2 2017
* Public Storage announces pricing of 5.15% cumulative preferred shares of beneficial interest, series F