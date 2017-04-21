BRIEF-Honeywell delivers $1.71 earnings per share, up 10 percent

April 21 Honeywell International Inc

* Honeywell delivers $1.71 earnings per share, up 10 percent

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $6.90 to $7.10

* Honeywell says raising low-end of 2017 EPS guidance range by 5 cents to $6.90 - $7.10

* Q1 segment margin 18.8 percent versus. 18.1 percent

* Q1 sales $9,492 million versus $9,522 million last year

* Q1 aerospace segment sales $3,546 million versus. $3,705 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.62, revenue view $9.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: