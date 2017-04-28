版本:
BRIEF-Honeywell enters into a $1.5 bln 364-day credit agreement

April 28 Honeywell International Inc:

* Honeywell - on April 28, 2017, co entered into a $1.5 billion 364-day credit agreement

* Honeywell - 364-day credit agreement does not restrict Honeywell's ability to pay dividends, nor does it contain financial covenants Source text:(bit.ly/2qg7XDE) Further company coverage:
