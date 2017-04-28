BRIEF-Honeywell enters into a $1.5 bln 364-day credit agreement

BRIEF-Nevada Copper reports private placement with Pala Investments
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
April 28 Honeywell International Inc:
* Honeywell - on April 28, 2017, co entered into a $1.5 billion 364-day credit agreement
* Honeywell - 364-day credit agreement does not restrict Honeywell's ability to pay dividends, nor does it contain financial covenants Source text:(bit.ly/2qg7XDE) Further company coverage:
* Nevada Copper announces private placement with Pala Investments and appointment of independent non-executive director
* CDW Corp -on May 19, 2017, SEC staff informed company that SEC has concluded its investigation and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action
* Alnylam Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock