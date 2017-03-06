版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 22:32 BJT

BRIEF-Honeywell forecasts 3,900 to 4,400 global helicopter deliveries over next 5 years

March 6 Honeywell International Inc:

* Honeywell forecasts 3,900 to 4,400 global helicopter deliveries over next five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
