2017年 3月 7日

BRIEF-Honeywell forecasts 3,900 to 4,400 global helicopter deliveries over next five years

March 7 Honeywell International Inc:

* forecasts 3,900 to 4,400 global helicopter deliveries over next five years Further company coverage:
