2017年 3月 2日

BRIEF-Honeywell incoming CEO says can deploy co's cash to buybacks or M&A if there is tax regime change - Investor conf

March 1 Honeywell

* Incoming CEO Darius Adamczyk says can deploy co's cash to buybacks or M&A if there is a tax regime change

* Incoming CEO Darius Adamczyk says best days of Honeywell are "not behind us, but they're ahead of us" Further company coverage:
