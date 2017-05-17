版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 17日 星期三 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-Honeywell launches new venture investment fund focused on early-stage, high-growth companies

May 17 Honeywell:

* Honeywell launches new venture investment fund focused on early-stage, high-growth companies

* Initial fund size is expected to be approximately $100 million and investments will be made through Honeywell Venture Capital Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐