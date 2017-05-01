版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 1日 星期一

BRIEF-Honeywell, Paragon to create life support technology for future NASA space missions

May 1 Honeywell International Inc

* Honeywell and paragon to create life support technology for future nasa space missions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
