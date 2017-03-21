版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 21日 星期二 22:03 BJT

BRIEF-Honeywell says HPCL is using technologies from Honeywell UOP for expansion of refinery at Visakhapatnam

March 21 Honeywell International Inc

* Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited is using technologies from Honeywell UOP for expansion, modernization of refinery at visakhapatnam Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐