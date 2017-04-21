BRIEF-Honeywell says improving oil and gas markets will drive continued growth - Conf call

April 21 Honeywell International Inc

* Says orders for its PMT unit, which caters to the energy industry, have been "very strong"

* Says saw an uplift in spares demand and strength in repair and overhaul activities with its airline customers

* Says expect continued aftermarket strength heading into the second quarter with airlines business growing faster than business and general aviation

* Says, for business jets, expects lower shipments and fewer engine maintenance events than 2016; says do not anticipate recovery in business jet market until 2018-2019

* Says improving oil and gas markets and strong backlog will drive continued growth, primarily in licensing and equipment sales

* Says saw a "big uptick" in the petrochemicals sector, particularly in China

* Honeywell CEO says pipeline for M&A deals is active; but things are "expensive out there, so we're being cautious"