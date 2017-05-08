BRIEF-Honeywell says signed agreement with Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company

BRIEF-Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 earnings per share about $0.72
* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 gaap earnings per share about $0.72; sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share about $1.00
May 8 Honeywell:
* Signed an agreement with Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company (JPRC) to facilitate a $1.6 billion expansion of its refinery in Zarqa, Jordan
* Expansion will increase capacity of facility to 120,000 barrels per day
* Honeywell UOP will provide managing licensor services, technology licensing, front-end engineering design consultancy services among other things Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cypress Semiconductor stockholders elect both CypressFirst nominees to Cypress board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 About 10 to 15 people were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the Houston Fire Department said.