2017年 5月 9日

BRIEF-Honeywell says signed agreement with Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company

May 8 Honeywell:

* Signed an agreement with Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company (JPRC) to facilitate a $1.6 billion expansion of its refinery in Zarqa, Jordan

* Expansion will increase capacity of facility to 120,000 barrels per day

* Honeywell UOP will provide managing licensor services, technology licensing, front-end engineering design consultancy services among other things Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
