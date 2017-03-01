版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三

BRIEF-Honeywell says targeting double-digit earnings growth in 2017

March 1 Honeywell International Inc

* Honeywell hosts annual investor conference; reaffirms first quarter and full-year 2017 outlook

* reaffirms fy shr view $6.85 to $7.10

* reaffirms q1 shr view $1.60 to $1.64

* targeting double-digit earnings growth in 2017

* q1 shr view $1.62, rev view $9.32 bln -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s

* fy2017 shr view $7.04, rev view $39.19 bln -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
