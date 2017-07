July 21 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc

* Honeywell sees Q3 sales down 1% - up 1% - presentation‍​

* Honeywell - expect Q3 EPS of $1.70 - $1.75‍​‍​

* Sees Q3 segment margin up 120 bps - 160 bps‍​

* Honeywell sees Q3 organic sales up 2% - 4%

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.74, revenue view $9.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S