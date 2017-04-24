版本:
2017年 4月 24日 星期一 19:50 BJT

BRIEF-Honeywell sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.665 per share

April 24 Honeywell International Inc:

* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.665 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
