BRIEF-Honeywell to acquire Nextnine

June 12 Honeywell International Inc:

* Honeywell to acquire industrial cyber security software leader Nextnine

* Honeywell - ‍signed a definitive agreement to purchase Nextnine​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
