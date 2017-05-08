版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 02:04 BJT

BRIEF-Honeywell Transportation Systems says changes brand name of Garrett Replacement and Performance Aftermarket Turbochargers

May 8 Honeywell Transportation Systems:

* Changed brand name of its Garrett Replacement and Performance Aftermarket Turbochargers to Honeywell Garrett Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
