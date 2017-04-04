版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 21:44 BJT

BRIEF-Honeywell's announces satellite-based solution for remote workers safety

April 4 Honeywell International Inc

* Honeywell's new satellite-based connected worker solution keeps remote workers safe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
