版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-Honeywell's says co, Cathay Pacific sign contract to deploy Honeywell's connected aircraft maintenance offering

June 19 Honeywell International Inc

* Honeywell's connected aircraft maintenance offering to reduce flight delays and cancellations for cathay pacific

* Honeywell - co, cathay pacific signed contract to deploy honeywell's connected aircraft maintenance offering across their fleet of airbus a330 aircraft

* Honeywell - cathay pacific is also considering to extend godirect connected maintenance program to airline's fleet of boeing b777s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐