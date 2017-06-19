BRIEF-Honeywell's says co, Cathay Pacific sign contract to deploy Honeywell's connected aircraft maintenance offering

June 19 Honeywell International Inc

* Honeywell's connected aircraft maintenance offering to reduce flight delays and cancellations for cathay pacific

* Honeywell - co, cathay pacific signed contract to deploy honeywell's connected aircraft maintenance offering across their fleet of airbus a330 aircraft

* Honeywell - cathay pacific is also considering to extend godirect connected maintenance program to airline's fleet of boeing b777s