版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 06:45 BJT

BRIEF-Hongli Clean Energy Technologies announces receipt of delinquency letter from Nasdaq

Feb 23 Hongli Clean Energy Technologies Corp -

* Hongli Clean Energy Technologies Corp announces receipt of delinquency letter from Nasdaq relating to December 31, 2016 form 10-Q Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
