BRIEF-Hooper Holmes and Provant to merge

BRIEF-AMIRA NATURE FOODS OBTAINED A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP
* EXPANDED ITS DISTRIBUTION FOOTPRINT IN GERMANY BY OBTAINING A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP, A GERMAN RETAILER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 8 Hooper Holmes Inc
* Hooper Holmes and Provant to merge
* Hooper Holmes Inc - Hooper Holmes will issue approximately 10.5 million shares of common stock to Provant's owners
* Hooper Holmes Inc - merged company will raise $3.5 million in new equity capital
* Hooper Holmes - upon closing, Henry Dubois will serve as CEO of merged company and Heather Provino will serve as chief strategy officer.
* Hooper Holmes Inc - board of directors of merged company will consist of seven members
* Hooper Holmes -financing to support transaction, provide working capital has been arranged from SWK Holdings through a $6.5 million, five year term loan
* Hooper Holmes Inc - company expanded its current asset-based credit facility from $7 million to $10 million with an accordion to $15 million during high-volume months
* Hooper Holmes Inc - at close, merged company is expected to have cash on hand of $2-3 million and $10-12 million in receivables Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EXPANDED ITS DISTRIBUTION FOOTPRINT IN GERMANY BY OBTAINING A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP, A GERMAN RETAILER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.
NEW DELHI, May 24 India approved on Wednesday a long-awaited policy to boost local defence manufacturing by effectively picking industry champions that would tie up with foreign players and make high-tech defence equipment.