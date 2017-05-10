BRIEF-Hope Bancorp files for non-timely 10-Q

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 Hope Bancorp Inc:
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* Hope Bancorp says unable to file form 10-Q within prescribed time because company is working with accountants to finalize audit for FY 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2plCXVP) Further company coverage:
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)