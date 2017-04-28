版本:
BRIEF-Hope Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.27

April 27 Hope Bancorp Inc

* Hope Bancorp reports 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.28 excluding items

* Qtrly net interest income before provision for loan losses $114 million versus $71 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
