版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 03:56 BJT

BRIEF-Hopfed Bancorp Inc says reduces size of board to 8 members

March 15 Hopfed Bancorp Inc

* Subsequent to acceptance of Joseph M. Solomon's resignation, board determined to reduce size of board to eight members Further company coverage:
