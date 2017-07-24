FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 小时前
BRIEF-Horace Mann reports Q2 operating earnings per share $0.02
2017年7月24日 / 晚上8点54分 / 1 小时前

BRIEF-Horace Mann reports Q2 operating earnings per share $0.02

July 24 (Reuters) - Horace Mann Educators Corp

* Horace Mann reports second quarter 2017 net income per share and operating EPS of $0.02

* Sees FY 2017 operating earnings per share $1.45 to $1.65

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Horace Mann Educators Corp - ‍property and casualty catastrophe losses impacted Q2 income by $0.51 per diluted share​

* Horace Mann Educators Corp - quarter-end total retirement assets under management of $6.5 billion increased 7 pct compared to a year ago

* Horace Mann Educators - in Q2 of 2017, $3.6 million pretax charges for other than temporary impairment were recorded primarily on fixed maturity securities

* Qtrly total revenues $291.4 million versus $283.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

