公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三 20:22 BJT

BRIEF-Horizon Bancorp says ‍Wolverine Bancorp will be obligated to pay Horizon $3.5 mln in fees on termination of deal

June 14 Horizon Bancorp

* Horizon Bancorp - ‍wolverine Bancorp will be obligated to pay Horizon termination fee of $3.5 million upon termination of deal - SEC filing​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
