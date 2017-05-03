BRIEF-Horizon Global Corp reports Q1 loss per share $0.41

May 3 Horizon Global Corp
* Horizon Global reports financial results for the first
quarter 2017; raises full-year 2017 earnings per share guidance
and announces share repurchase program
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.50 to $0.60
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.61 to $0.66
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $235 million to $245 million
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.17
* Q1 loss per share $0.41
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Horizon Global Corp - Westfalia integration and synergies
on track
* Horizon Global Corp sees first half 2017 diluted earnings
per share between $0.23 and $0.28
* Horizon Global Corp sees first half 2017 adjusted diluted
earnings per share between $0.52 and $0.57
* Horizon Global Corp sees full-year 2017 adjusted diluted
earnings per share between $0.94 and $1.04
* Horizon Global Corp - for full-year 2017, company expects
revenue growth of 30 to 35 percent
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $859.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $242.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Horizon Global Corp qtrly net sales $203.3 million versus
$146.1 million
