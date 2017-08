BRIEF-Horizon Global Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.84

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Horizon Global Corp

* Horizon Global beats second quarter 2017 revenue and earnings per share guidance; raises full-year 2017 earnings per share guidance

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.84

* Q2 earnings per share $0.79

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Full-Year 2017 earnings per share guidance increased

* Diluted earnings per share guidance increased to between $0.54 and $0.64 for FY 2017

* Sees Q3 adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance between $0.35 and $0.40

* Sees diluted earnings per share guidance between $0.24 and $0.29 for Q3 2017

* Sees adjusted diluted earnings per share between $0.35 and $0.40 for Q3 2017

* For Q3 2017, company expects revenues between $225 million to $235 million

* Full-Year 2017 revenue growth guidance unchanged

* Full-Year 2017 operating cash flow guidance unchanged

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.98, revenue view $858.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $221.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales increased from $167.8 million to $253.6 million

* Qtrly net sales increased from $167.8 million to $253.6 million

* Q2 revenue view $240.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S