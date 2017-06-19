版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-Horizon Pharma announces Health Canada approval of Procysbi 

June 19 Horizon Pharma Plc

* Horizon Pharma Plc announces Health Canada approval of Procysbi™ (cysteamine delayed-release capsules) for the treatment of nephropathic cystinosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐