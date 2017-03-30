版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 30日 星期四 18:30 BJT

BRIEF-Horizon Pharma borrows $850 mln aggregate principal amount of loans

March 30 Horizon Pharma Plc:

* Horizon Pharma Plc - borrowed $850 million aggregate principal amount of loans pursuant to an amendment to credit agreement, dated as of May 7, 2015

* Horizon Pharma Plc - interest rate applicable to refinancing loans is libor plus 3.75%, subject to a libor floor of 1.0%.

* Horizon Pharma Plc - proceeds of refinancing loans to repay refinanced loans, which totaled $769 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2nOKIlr) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐