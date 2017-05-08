BRIEF-Horizon Pharma Plc to acquire River Vision Development Corp

May 8 Horizon Pharma Plc:

* Horizon Pharma Plc announces agreement to acquire River Vision Development Corp and teprotumumab (rv001), a biologic in late-stage development for rare eye disease

* Horizon Pharma Plc - pivotal trial of teprotumumab in thyroid eye disease (ted) expected to begin in second half of 2017

* Horizon Pharma Plc - deal for upfront cash payment of $145 million

* Horizon Pharma - Horizon anticipates a potential peak annual sales opportunity for Teprotumumab, if approved, in excess of $250 million in United States