BRIEF-Horizon Pharma Plc to acquire River Vision Development Corp

BRIEF-Thermon Group files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
Thermon Group Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million
May 8 Horizon Pharma Plc:
* Horizon Pharma Plc announces agreement to acquire River Vision Development Corp and teprotumumab (rv001), a biologic in late-stage development for rare eye disease
* Horizon Pharma Plc - pivotal trial of teprotumumab in thyroid eye disease (ted) expected to begin in second half of 2017
* Horizon Pharma Plc - deal for upfront cash payment of $145 million
Horizon Pharma - Horizon anticipates a potential peak annual sales opportunity for Teprotumumab, if approved, in excess of $250 million in United States
Willbros Group Inc - on June 16, 2017, co amended loan, security and guaranty agreement dated as of August 7, 2013
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 At least nine passengers and one crew member were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the airline said.