BRIEF-Horizon Pharma presents data analyses demonstrating clinical benefit of Krystexxa

June 14 Horizon Pharma Plc

* Horizon Pharma Plc presents new data analyses further demonstrating clinical benefit of Krystexxa® (pegloticase) in patients with uncontrolled gout

* Horizon Pharma Plc says study compared 62 patients who had clinically apparent tophi at baseline and 23 patients who did not

* Horizon Pharma Plc says both groups had significant clinical benefit over six months of treatment with krystexxa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
